Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 562.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's open price was 570 and the close price was 562.2. The stock had a high of 570 and a low of 555.3. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 217,569.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 98,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹562.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Adani Power's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 98,939. The closing price of the shares was 562.2.

