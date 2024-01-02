Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹525.05 and closed at ₹524.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹534.15, while the lowest was ₹520. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹202,605.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3, and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 89,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.