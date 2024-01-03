Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 525.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 524 and closed at 525.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 525 and a low of 514.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 200,078.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 589.3 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 185,451 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹525.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 185,451. The closing price for the stock was 525.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.