Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 431.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 436.25 and closed at 431.3 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 454.7, while the lowest price was 435.45. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 169,782.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 470.9, and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 813,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹431.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Adani Power's trading in BSE, the volume of shares traded was 813,937. The closing price of the shares was 431.3.

