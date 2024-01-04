Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹535.1 and closed at ₹518.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹544.65, while the lowest price was ₹525.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹210,068.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,400 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹550.5, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 5.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.07% and the price has gone up by 5.85. This data suggests that Adani Power stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Investors may be interested in this stock as it is showing signs of potential profitability.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.22%
|3 Months
|33.78%
|6 Months
|121.66%
|YTD
|3.68%
|1 Year
|84.73%
The current data shows that Adani Power stock is priced at ₹544.65, which reflects a 4.99% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 25.9 points.
On the last day, the volume of Adani Power shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,103,400 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹518.75.
