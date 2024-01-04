Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 544.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 550.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 535.1 and closed at 518.75. The highest price reached during the day was 544.65, while the lowest price was 525.1. The company has a market capitalization of 210,068.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,400 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹550.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹544.65

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 550.5, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 5.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.07% and the price has gone up by 5.85. This data suggests that Adani Power stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Investors may be interested in this stock as it is showing signs of potential profitability.

04 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.22%
3 Months33.78%
6 Months121.66%
YTD3.68%
1 Year84.73%
04 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹544.65, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹518.75

The current data shows that Adani Power stock is priced at 544.65, which reflects a 4.99% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 25.9 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹518.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Power shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,103,400 shares. The closing price of the stock was 518.75.

