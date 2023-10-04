Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks plunge in bearish trading

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹376.05 and closed at ₹377.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹376.95 and a low of ₹363. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹141,568.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹410, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a volume of 278,309 shares was traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹367.05, with a percent change of -2.68. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.68% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -10.1, meaning that the stock has dropped by ₹10.1 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 278,309. The closing price for the stock was ₹377.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!