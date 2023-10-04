Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks plunge in bearish trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 377.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 376.05 and closed at 377.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 376.95 and a low of 363. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 141,568.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a volume of 278,309 shares was traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹367.05, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹377.15

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 367.05, with a percent change of -2.68. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.68% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -10.1, meaning that the stock has dropped by 10.1 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

04 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹377.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 278,309. The closing price for the stock was 377.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.