Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks plunge in bearish trading

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹376.05 and closed at ₹377.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹376.95 and a low of ₹363. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹141,568.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹410, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a volume of 278,309 shares was traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.