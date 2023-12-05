Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹481.55, up 3.65% from yesterday's ₹464.6
05 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.99%
|3 Months
|29.59%
|6 Months
|79.11%
|YTD
|55.13%
|1 Year
|42.85%
05 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹464.8, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹464.6
05 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹440.2 on last trading day