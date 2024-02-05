Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 559.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 557.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 566 and closed at 564.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of 569.85 and a low of 556.05. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 215,718.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 98,967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹557.25, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹559.3

The current data indicates that the stock price of Adani Power is 557.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, resulting in a net change of -2.05. This suggests that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.96%
3 Months29.85%
6 Months100.86%
YTD6.52%
1 Year176.86%
05 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹559.3, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹564.1

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 559.3 with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -4.8. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.85% and has dropped by 4.8 points.

05 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹564.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 98,967 shares. The closing price for the stock was 564.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!