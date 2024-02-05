Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹566 and closed at ₹564.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹569.85 and a low of ₹556.05. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹215,718.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 98,967 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data indicates that the stock price of Adani Power is ₹557.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, resulting in a net change of -2.05. This suggests that the stock has slightly decreased in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.96%
|3 Months
|29.85%
|6 Months
|100.86%
|YTD
|6.52%
|1 Year
|176.86%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹559.3 with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -4.8. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.85% and has dropped by 4.8 points.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 98,967 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹564.1.
