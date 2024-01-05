Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 544.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 555.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 549 and closed at 544.65 on the last day. The stock had a high of 558 and a low of 536. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 214,407.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 572,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹544.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 572,000. The closing price of the shares was 544.65.

