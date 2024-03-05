Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 556.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at 555.15 and closed at 556.6. The stock's high for the day was 561 and the low was 550.2. Adani Power's market capitalization was 215602.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 159310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹556.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a volume of 159,310 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 556.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!