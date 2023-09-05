Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 3.5 %. The stock closed at 329.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 330.35 and closed at 329.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 341.5 and a low of 330.35. The market capitalization of the company is 131,714.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 420 and 132.55 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 595,929 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹329.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 595,929. The closing price for the stock was 329.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.