Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 559.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 546.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 561.55 and closed at 559.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 563.85 and a low of 541. The market capitalization is 210,723.86 crore. The 52-week high is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 105,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹546.35, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹559.3

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 546.35, which represents a decrease of 2.32% in percentage change and a decrease of 12.95 in net change. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

06 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹559.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 105,329. The closing price for the shares was 559.3.

