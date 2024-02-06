Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Drops in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹561.55 and closed at ₹559.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹563.85 and a low of ₹541. The market capitalization is ₹210,723.86 crore. The 52-week high is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 105,329 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹546.35, which represents a decrease of 2.32% in percentage change and a decrease of ₹12.95 in net change. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 105,329. The closing price for the shares was ₹559.3.
