LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock slumps as market sentiment turns bearish

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 573.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 551.1, reached a high of 580, and closed at 559. The market cap stood at 221060.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 589.3 and a low of 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 140831 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:40:55 AM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹565.05, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹573.15

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the Price is 565.05 with a Percent Change of -1.41% and a Net Change of -8.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further changes in the near future.

06 Mar 2024, 09:34:26 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.41%
3 Months0.29%
6 Months67.57%
YTD9.27%
1 Year222.84%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07:12 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹573.15, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹559

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 573.15, with a 2.53% increase in value and a net change of 14.15.

06 Mar 2024, 08:02:38 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹559 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 140,831 shares with a closing price of 559 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

