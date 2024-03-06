Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock slumps as market sentiment turns bearish

Adani Power stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 573.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹551.1, reached a high of ₹580, and closed at ₹559. The market cap stood at 221060.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 589.3 and a low of 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 140831 shares traded.
06 Mar 2024, 09:40:55 AM IST
Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹565.05, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹573.15
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the Price is ₹565.05 with a Percent Change of -1.41% and a Net Change of -8.1.
06 Mar 2024, 09:34:26 AM IST
Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
4.41%
3 Months
0.29%
6 Months
67.57%
YTD
9.27%
1 Year
222.84%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07:12 AM IST
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹573.15, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹559
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹573.15, with a 2.53% increase in value and a net change of ₹14.15.
06 Mar 2024, 08:02:38 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹559 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 140,831 shares with a closing price of ₹559 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
