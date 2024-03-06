Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock slumps as market sentiment turns bearish

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹551.1, reached a high of ₹580, and closed at ₹559. The market cap stood at 221060.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 589.3 and a low of 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 140831 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the Price is ₹565.05 with a Percent Change of -1.41% and a Net Change of -8.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further changes in the near future.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.41%
|3 Months
|0.29%
|6 Months
|67.57%
|YTD
|9.27%
|1 Year
|222.84%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹573.15, with a 2.53% increase in value and a net change of ₹14.15.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 140,831 shares with a closing price of ₹559 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
