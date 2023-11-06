Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power soars with positive trading

On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹377 and closed at ₹372.75. The highest price during the day was ₹389.5, while the lowest price was ₹376. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹148,299.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 833,018 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Power is ₹384.5. It has experienced a percent change of 3.15, indicating a positive movement. The net change is 11.75, which suggests that the stock has increased in value.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 833,018 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹372.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!