Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power soars with positive trading

On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹377 and closed at ₹372.75. The highest price during the day was ₹389.5, while the lowest price was ₹376. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹148,299.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 833,018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.