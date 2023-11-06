Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power soars with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 3.15 %. The stock closed at 372.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power opened at 377 and closed at 372.75. The highest price during the day was 389.5, while the lowest price was 376. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 148,299.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 833,018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹384.5, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹372.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Power is 384.5. It has experienced a percent change of 3.15, indicating a positive movement. The net change is 11.75, which suggests that the stock has increased in value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹372.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 833,018 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 372.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.