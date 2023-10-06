Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power sinks in trading session

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹373 and closed at ₹371.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹376 and a low of ₹364 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹1,41,086.83 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹410 and ₹132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,62,399 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹365.8 with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -6. This indicates that the stock's price has decreased by 1.61% or ₹6. The negative percent change suggests that there has been a decline in the stock's value.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 262,399 shares on the BSE.
