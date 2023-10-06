Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power sinks in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 371.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 373 and closed at 371.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 376 and a low of 364 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 1,41,086.83 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 410 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,62,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹365.8, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹371.8

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 365.8 with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -6. This indicates that the stock's price has decreased by 1.61% or 6. The negative percent change suggests that there has been a decline in the stock's value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹371.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 262,399 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 371.8.

