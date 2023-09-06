Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 341.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 342.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's last day of trading saw an open price of 345.5 and a close price of 341.45. The stock reached a high of 351.95 and a low of 335.95. The company has a market capitalization of 131,984.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 415, while the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a total of 970,615 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.93%
3 Months24.3%
6 Months92.66%
YTD14.32%
1 Year-12.16%
06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹342.2, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹341.45

The current price of Adani Power stock is 342.2. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

06 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹341.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 970,615 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 341.45.

