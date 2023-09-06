Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power's last day of trading saw an open price of ₹345.5 and a close price of ₹341.45. The stock reached a high of ₹351.95 and a low of ₹335.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹131,984.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹415, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a total of 970,615 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.93%
|3 Months
|24.3%
|6 Months
|92.66%
|YTD
|14.32%
|1 Year
|-12.16%
The current price of Adani Power stock is ₹342.2. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 970,615 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹341.45.
