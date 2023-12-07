Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Dec 2023

Adani Power stock price went up today, 07 Dec 2023, by 4.09 %. The stock closed at 538.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM ISTAdani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹538.5 on last trading day
