Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹548 on the last trading day and closed at ₹546.35. The stock reached a high of ₹555 and a low of ₹544. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹211,591.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a total of 149,148 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As per the given data, the current price of Adani Power stock is ₹552. The percent change in the stock price is 0.62, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.4, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Power on BSE was 149,148 shares, and the closing price was ₹546.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!