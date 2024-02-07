Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹548 on the last trading day and closed at ₹546.35. The stock reached a high of ₹555 and a low of ₹544. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹211,591.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a total of 149,148 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.