Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 548.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 548 on the last trading day and closed at 546.35. The stock reached a high of 555 and a low of 544. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 211,591.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a total of 149,148 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹552, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹548.6

As per the given data, the current price of Adani Power stock is 552. The percent change in the stock price is 0.62, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.4, suggesting a positive movement.

07 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹546.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Power on BSE was 149,148 shares, and the closing price was 546.35.

