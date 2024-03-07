Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Adani Power stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 573.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 575.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹575, closed at ₹573.15 with the high at ₹581 and low at ₹560.05. The market cap was at 221793.27 cr. The 52-week high was at 589.3 and the low was at 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 114963 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Mar 2024, 09:03:50 AM IST
07 Mar 2024, 08:01:22 AM IST
