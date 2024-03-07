Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 573.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 575.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 575, closed at 573.15 with the high at 581 and low at 560.05. The market cap was at 221793.27 cr. The 52-week high was at 589.3 and the low was at 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 114963 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹575.05, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹573.15

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 575.05, with a net change of 1.9 and a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹573.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, Adani Power had a trading volume of 114,963 shares with a closing price of 573.15.

