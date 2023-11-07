Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stocks Surge in Trading Today

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹387.65 and closed at ₹384.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹397.3 and a low of ₹381.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹151,847.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹410 and ₹132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 675,068 shares.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹393.7 with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 9.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.39% and the actual increase in price is 9.2. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Adani Power.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.07%
|3 Months
|46.37%
|6 Months
|65.06%
|YTD
|31.53%
|1 Year
|13.59%
On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Power shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 675,068 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹384.5.
