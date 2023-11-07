Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stocks Surge in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Adani Power stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 384.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 387.65 and closed at 384.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 397.3 and a low of 381.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 151,847.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 410 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 675,068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹393.7, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹384.5

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 393.7 with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 9.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.39% and the actual increase in price is 9.2. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Adani Power.

07 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.07%
3 Months46.37%
6 Months65.06%
YTD31.53%
1 Year13.59%
07 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹384.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Power shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 675,068 shares. The closing price for the day was 384.5.

