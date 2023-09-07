Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹343.05 and closed at ₹342.2. The stock reached a high of ₹350 and a low of ₹339.2. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently at ₹134,067.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹415 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a total volume of 881,951 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹342.2 on last trading day
