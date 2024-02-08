Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks surge in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 3.62 %. The stock closed at 548.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 568.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Power was 552, the close price was 548.6, the highest price was 573, and the lowest price was 540. The market capitalization of the company is 219,247.69 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power on that day was 163,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹568.45, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹548.6

The current data shows that the Adani Power stock has a price of 568.45. It has experienced a 3.62% increase, resulting in a net change of 19.85.

08 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹548.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a volume of 163,397 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 548.6.

