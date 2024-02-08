Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks surge in trading session

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Power was ₹552, the close price was ₹548.6, the highest price was ₹573, and the lowest price was ₹540. The market capitalization of the company is ₹219,247.69 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power on that day was 163,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.