Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹563.4 and closed at ₹555.9. The stock reached a high of ₹565 and a low of ₹547. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹212,845.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 154,041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.