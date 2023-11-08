Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stocks Soar in Today's Trading

On the last day, Adani Power opened and closed at ₹393.7, with a high of ₹401.85 and a low of ₹380.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹147,836.47 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is ₹410, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a total volume of 648,271 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Adani Power stock is ₹386.95, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.95% from the previous trading session and has gained 3.65 points in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|237.55
|-1.55
|-0.65
|251.5
|161.2
|230344.3
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|207.35
|-0.65
|-0.31
|209.0
|153.34
|192847.54
|Adani Power
|387.0
|3.7
|0.97
|410.0
|132.55
|149263.54
|Adani Green Energy
|936.6
|3.4
|0.36
|2259.15
|439.35
|148360.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|759.15
|-3.55
|-0.47
|3385.0
|630.0
|84682.63
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹384.7 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without more information about the overall trend and the context of the stock, it is difficult to draw any definitive conclusions about its performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.72%
|3 Months
|38.86%
|6 Months
|59.72%
|YTD
|28.13%
|1 Year
|10.1%
The current data shows that Adani Power stock has a price of ₹383.3. There has been a percent change of -2.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹10.4.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 648,271 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹393.7.
