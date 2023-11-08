Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stocks Soar in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 383.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power opened and closed at 393.7, with a high of 401.85 and a low of 380.1. The company has a market capitalization of 147,836.47 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a total volume of 648,271 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹386.95, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹383.3

The current price of Adani Power stock is 386.95, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.95% from the previous trading session and has gained 3.65 points in value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC237.55-1.55-0.65251.5161.2230344.3
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.35-0.65-0.31209.0153.34192847.54
Adani Power387.03.70.97410.0132.55149263.54
Adani Green Energy936.63.40.362259.15439.35148360.48
Adani Energy Solutions759.15-3.55-0.473385.0630.084682.63
08 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹384.7, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹383.3

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 384.7 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without more information about the overall trend and the context of the stock, it is difficult to draw any definitive conclusions about its performance.

08 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.72%
3 Months38.86%
6 Months59.72%
YTD28.13%
1 Year10.1%
08 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹383.3, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹393.7

The current data shows that Adani Power stock has a price of 383.3. There has been a percent change of -2.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.4.

08 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹393.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 648,271 shares. The closing price for the stock was 393.7.

