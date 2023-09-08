Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 3.22 %. The stock closed at 347.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, the open price for Adani Power was 349.2 and the close price was 347.6. The stock had a high price of 361.95 and a low price of 345. The market capitalization of the company is 138,386.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 415 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,727,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹347.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Power shares traded on the BSE was 2,727,053 shares. The closing price of the shares was 347.6.

