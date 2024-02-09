Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹570 and closed at ₹568.45. The stock reached a high of ₹578.2 and a low of ₹562. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹217,704.92 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power on that day was 126,975 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.