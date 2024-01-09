Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹552 and closed at ₹551.85. The stock reached a high of ₹555 and a low of ₹535.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹208,891.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 214,003 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is ₹543.8. It has experienced a 0.41 percent increase, with a net change of 2.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.53%
|3 Months
|45.42%
|6 Months
|123.8%
|YTD
|3.15%
|1 Year
|91.14%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that its price is ₹541.6 with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -10.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 214,003 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹551.85.
