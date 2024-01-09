Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 541.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 543.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 552 and closed at 551.85. The stock reached a high of 555 and a low of 535.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 208,891.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 214,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹543.8, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹541.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is 543.8. It has experienced a 0.41 percent increase, with a net change of 2.2.

09 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.53%
3 Months45.42%
6 Months123.8%
YTD3.15%
1 Year91.14%
09 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹541.6, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹551.85

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that its price is 541.6 with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -10.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹551.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 214,003 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 551.85.

