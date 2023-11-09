Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 2.65 %. The stock closed at 383.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at 384 and closed at 383.3. The stock had a high of 395.05 and a low of 381.35. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently 151,751.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410 and the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a total of 852,048 shares of Adani Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹383.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 852,048. The closing price of the stock was 383.3.

