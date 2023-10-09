Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.97 %. The stock closed at 364.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, the open price of Adani Power was 366.55, with a close price of 365.8. The stock reached a high of 371 and a low of 363.25. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 140,739.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 255,164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹350.4, down -3.97% from yesterday's ₹364.9

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 350.4. There has been a percent change of -3.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 14.5. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Power stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹364.9, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹365.8

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 364.9 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.25% and the net change is a decrease of 0.9. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹365.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a BSE volume of 255,164 shares with a closing price of 365.8.

