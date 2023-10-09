Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Adani Power was ₹366.55, with a close price of ₹365.8. The stock reached a high of ₹371 and a low of ₹363.25. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹140,739.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 255,164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.