Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Adani Power was ₹366.55, with a close price of ₹365.8. The stock reached a high of ₹371 and a low of ₹363.25. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹140,739.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 255,164 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹350.4. There has been a percent change of -3.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.5, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹14.5. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Power stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹364.9 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.25% and the net change is a decrease of 0.9. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day, Adani Power had a BSE volume of 255,164 shares with a closing price of ₹365.8.
