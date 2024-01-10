Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 541.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 539.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock experienced a slight decline on the last day of trading, with an open price of 546.7 and a close price of 541.6. The stock reached a high of 554.65 and a low of 535. The company's market capitalization stands at 208,043.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 589.3 and a 52-week low of 132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 112,830 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹541.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Power on the BSE was 112,830 shares. The closing price for the stock was 541.6.

