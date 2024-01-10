Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock experienced a slight decline on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹546.7 and a close price of ₹541.6. The stock reached a high of ₹554.65 and a low of ₹535. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹208,043.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹589.3 and a 52-week low of ₹132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 112,830 shares on the BSE.

