Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹394.4 and closed at ₹393.45 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹409.4 and a low of ₹391.1. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹154,701.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power shares was 2,662,633.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
