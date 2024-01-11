Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹546.75 and closed at ₹539.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹548.9 and a low of ₹537 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹209,065.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 66,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.