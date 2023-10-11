Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Adani Power stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 341.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power's stock opened at 343.55 and closed at 341.95 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 352.7, while the lowest price was 343.3. The market capitalization of the company is 134,838.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 410, and its 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 434,006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹349.6, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹341.95

The stock price of Adani Power has increased by 2.24%, resulting in a net change of 7.65. The current stock price stands at 349.6.

11 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹341.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 434,006 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 341.95.

