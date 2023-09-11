Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹359.05 and closed at ₹358.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹372.2 and a low of ₹357.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹142,436.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹415 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a total of 2,399,795 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.