Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 358.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 359.05 and closed at 358.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 372.2 and a low of 357.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 142,436.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 415 and the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a total of 2,399,795 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹358.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 2,399,795 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 358.8.

