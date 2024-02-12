Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges on Bullish Trading Day

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Adani Power was ₹569, while the close price was ₹564.45. The stock reached a high of ₹575 and a low of ₹555 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹219,266.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹589.3, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 270,341 shares.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹577.95, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 9.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.66% and has gained 9.45 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of ₹577.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.81%
|3 Months
|29.26%
|6 Months
|97.67%
|YTD
|8.45%
|1 Year
|229.57%
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹568.5, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 4.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock or make any predictions about its future movement.
On the last day, the volume of Adani Power shares traded on BSE was 270,341 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹564.45.
