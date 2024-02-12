Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges on Bullish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 568.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 577.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Adani Power was 569, while the close price was 564.45. The stock reached a high of 575 and a low of 555 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 219,266.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 589.3, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 270,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹577.95, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹568.5

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 577.95, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 9.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.66% and has gained 9.45 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of 577.95.

12 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.81%
3 Months29.26%
6 Months97.67%
YTD8.45%
1 Year229.57%
12 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹568.5, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹564.45

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 568.5, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 4.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock or make any predictions about its future movement.

12 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹564.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Power shares traded on BSE was 270,341 shares. The closing price of the shares was 564.45.

