Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges on Bullish Trading Day

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Adani Power was ₹569, while the close price was ₹564.45. The stock reached a high of ₹575 and a low of ₹555 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹219,266.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹589.3, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 270,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.