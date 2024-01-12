Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 542.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 549 and closed at 542.05. The stock reached a high of 549 and a low of 539.5. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 208,506.12 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 589.3 and a low of 132.55. On the BSE, a total of 69,517 shares of Adani Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹542.05 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of Adani Power BSE volume, the total number of shares traded was 69,517. The closing price of the shares was 542.05.

