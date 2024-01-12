Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹549 and closed at ₹542.05. The stock reached a high of ₹549 and a low of ₹539.5. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹208,506.12 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹589.3 and a low of ₹132.55. On the BSE, a total of 69,517 shares of Adani Power were traded.
12 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Based on the data for the last day of Adani Power BSE volume, the total number of shares traded was 69,517. The closing price of the shares was ₹542.05.