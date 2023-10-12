Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 349.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power opened at 353.85, reached a high of 358.8, and a low of 348.3. The stock closed at 349.6. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 134,954.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 428,873 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

