Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 7.91 %. The stock closed at 369.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 398.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Power was 372.25 and the close price was 369.3. The stock reached a high of 403.15 and a low of 372.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 153,699.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 415 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 4,562,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹398.5, up 7.91% from yesterday's ₹369.3

The stock price of Adani Power has increased by 7.91% or 29.2. The current price of the stock is 398.5.

12 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹369.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a trading volume of 4,562,844 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 369.3.

