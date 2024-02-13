Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Drops in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹575 and closed at ₹568.5. The stock had a high of ₹584.9 and a low of ₹558. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹2,16,875.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 1,27,705 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹542 with a percent change of -3.61. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.61% from its previous price. The net change is -20.3, indicating a decrease of ₹20.3 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Power stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.85%
|3 Months
|31.42%
|6 Months
|96.38%
|YTD
|6.99%
|1 Year
|242.17%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹562. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.3. Overall, this indicates a small decrease in the value of Adani Power stock.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 127,705. The closing price for the stock was ₹568.5.
