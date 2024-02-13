Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Drops in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹575 and closed at ₹568.5. The stock had a high of ₹584.9 and a low of ₹558. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹2,16,875.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 1,27,705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.