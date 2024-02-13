Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -3.61 %. The stock closed at 562.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 575 and closed at 568.5. The stock had a high of 584.9 and a low of 558. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 2,16,875.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 1,27,705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹542, down -3.61% from yesterday's ₹562.3

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 542 with a percent change of -3.61. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.61% from its previous price. The net change is -20.3, indicating a decrease of 20.3 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Power stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.85%
3 Months31.42%
6 Months96.38%
YTD6.99%
1 Year242.17%
13 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹562, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹562.3

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 562. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.3. Overall, this indicates a small decrease in the value of Adani Power stock.

13 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹568.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 127,705. The closing price for the stock was 568.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!