Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had an opening price of ₹403.9 and a closing price of ₹399.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹404.35, while the lowest price was ₹398.05. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently at ₹153,699.02 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹410 and ₹132.55 respectively. The total BSE volume for Adani Power shares on that day was 182,483.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.83%
|3 Months
|39.53%
|6 Months
|65.83%
|YTD
|33.33%
|1 Year
|7.54%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹398.3 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the net change is -1.6.
