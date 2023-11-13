Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 399.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 398.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had an opening price of 403.9 and a closing price of 399.1. The highest price reached during the day was 404.35, while the lowest price was 398.05. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently at 153,699.02 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 410 and 132.55 respectively. The total BSE volume for Adani Power shares on that day was 182,483.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.83%
3 Months39.53%
6 Months65.83%
YTD33.33%
1 Year7.54%
13 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹398.3, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹399.9

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 398.3 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the net change is -1.6.

13 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹399.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Power on the BSE was 182,483 shares. The closing price for the stock was 399.1.

