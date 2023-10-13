Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at ₹350.5 and closed at ₹349.9. The stock reached a high of ₹353.95 and a low of ₹346.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹133,932.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 411,130 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹347.25 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% and the value has decreased by ₹2.65.
