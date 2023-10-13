Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 349.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 347.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at 350.5 and closed at 349.9. The stock reached a high of 353.95 and a low of 346.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 133,932.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 411,130 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹347.25, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹349.9

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 347.25 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% and the value has decreased by 2.65.

13 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹349.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, a total of 411,130 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 349.9.

