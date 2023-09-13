Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -3.1 %. The stock closed at 398.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 405.55 and closed at 398.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 410 and a low of 373.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 148,935.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 409 and the 52-week low is 132.55. A total of 3,358,585 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹398.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power recorded a volume of 3,358,585 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 398.5.

