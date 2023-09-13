Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹405.55 and closed at ₹398.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹410 and a low of ₹373.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹148,935.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹409 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. A total of 3,358,585 shares were traded on the BSE.
13 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
