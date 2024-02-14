Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock plummets as investors lose faith

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 560.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 555 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 562 and closed at 562.3. The stock reached a high of 565 and a low of 534.2. The company has a market capitalization of 216,123.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 281,608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹555, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹560.35

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 555 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -5.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and the value has dropped by 5.35. Overall, this indicates a decline in the stock's value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.26%
3 Months30.59%
6 Months96.47%
YTD7.04%
1 Year260.32%
14 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹562.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is 560.35. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.95, suggesting a decrease of 1.95 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹562.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 281,608 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 562.3.

