Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock plummets as investors lose faith

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹562 and closed at ₹562.3. The stock reached a high of ₹565 and a low of ₹534.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹216,123.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 281,608 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹555 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -5.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and the value has dropped by 5.35. Overall, this indicates a decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.26%
|3 Months
|30.59%
|6 Months
|96.47%
|YTD
|7.04%
|1 Year
|260.32%
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is ₹560.35. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.95 in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 281,608 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹562.3.
