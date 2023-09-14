Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹385.95 and closed at ₹386.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹392.4 and a low of ₹367.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹145,213.75 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹410 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,806 shares on the BSE.
The current data shows that Adani Power stock is priced at ₹376.5, with a percent change of -2.5 and a net change of -9.65. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease of 2.5% in value, resulting in a decrease of 9.65 in price. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.
