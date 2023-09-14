Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -2.5 %. The stock closed at 386.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 385.95 and closed at 386.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 392.4 and a low of 367.1. The company has a market capitalization of 145,213.75 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 410 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,806 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹376.5, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹386.15

The current data shows that Adani Power stock is priced at 376.5, with a percent change of -2.5 and a net change of -9.65. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease of 2.5% in value, resulting in a decrease of 9.65 in price. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹386.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a BSE volume of 1,114,806 shares. The closing price for the day was 386.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.