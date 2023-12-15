Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 4.4 %. The stock closed at 505.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 510.1 and closed at 505.6. The stock reached a high of 530.85 and a low of 510.1. The market capitalization of the company is 203,588.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 589.3, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 322,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.95%
3 Months34.29%
6 Months96.45%
YTD76.58%
1 Year65.63%
15 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹527.85, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹505.6

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 527.85, with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 22.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a positive percentage change and net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign for the company's performance.

15 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹505.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, a total of 322,971 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 505.6.

