Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹510.1 and closed at ₹505.6. The stock reached a high of ₹530.85 and a low of ₹510.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹203,588.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹589.3, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 322,971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.95%
|3 Months
|34.29%
|6 Months
|96.45%
|YTD
|76.58%
|1 Year
|65.63%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹527.85, with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 22.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a positive percentage change and net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign for the company's performance.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, a total of 322,971 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹505.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!