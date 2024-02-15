Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 560.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last trading day opened at 555 and closed at 560.35. The stock reached a high of 570 and a low of 540 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 217,647.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a total of 88,562 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹564.3, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹560.35

The stock price of Adani Power is currently at 564.3, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹560.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 88,562 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and the closing price was 560.35.

