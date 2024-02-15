Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges on Positive Trading Day

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹555 and closed at ₹560.35. The stock reached a high of ₹570 and a low of ₹540 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹217,647.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a total of 88,562 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.