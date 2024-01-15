Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹545.3 and closed at ₹540.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹545.6 and a low of ₹540. The company has a market capitalization of ₹208,641.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 147,725 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
