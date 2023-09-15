Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 376.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 379.8 and closed at 376.5 on the last day. The high for the day was 384.05 and the low was 375.1. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 145,425.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 410 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 738,925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹376.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Power shares traded on the BSE was 738,925 shares. The closing price for the day was 376.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.