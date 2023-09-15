Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹379.8 and closed at ₹376.5 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹384.05 and the low was ₹375.1. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹145,425.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹410 and ₹132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 738,925 shares.
15 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
